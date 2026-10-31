Kazakhstan and Singapore set to deepen aviation cooperation

The document was signed during a visit by a Kazakh delegation to Singapore by AAK Chief Executive Officer Michael Daniel and CAAS Director-General Han Kok Juan.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, Kazakhstan and Singapore are major aviation hubs in Central and Southeast Asia, respectively. Air connectivity between the two countries has expanded significantly in recent years.

Under the SoI, the two countries’ aviation authorities agreed to develop cooperation in several areas, including enhancing flight safety, introducing new technologies, promoting sustainable aviation, and providing training for aviation inspectors and other specialists.

Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan

The Statement of Intent (SOI) significantly broadens the scope of cooperation, which was previously limited to the implementation of aviation training programmes in Kazakhstan under the existing Cooperation Agreement on Training signed in 2024.

AAK and CAAS will work towards formalizing the expanded cooperation through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which is expected to be signed during a CAAS visit to Kazakhstan in the first half of 2027.

The document envisages regular cooperation between the two countries in civil aviation, including annual meetings between the heads of their aviation authorities. The meetings will be held alternately in Kazakhstan and Singapore, providing an opportunity to review joint efforts and discuss new areas of cooperation.

“Strengthening cooperation with CAAS is an important step towards further enhancing the professional expertise of our aviation specialists. We see great value in exchanging experience and best practices in risk-based oversight, flight safety and aviation security, as well as inspector training. We look forward to continue our existing partnership with CAAS, expanding opportunities for specialized training and professional development, and fostering closer cooperation to support safe, efficient and sustainable civil aviation in Kazakhstan,” said AAK Chief Executive Officer Michael Daniel.

Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan

“The signing of this Statement of Intent reflects the shared commitment of both civil aviation authorities to deepening technical cooperation, bringing our countries and regions closer together, increasing professional and business exchanges, and creating new economic opportunities. We look forward to establishing a formal framework for annual meetings that will enable our aviation sectors to build a sustainable partnership,” said CAAS Director-General Han Kok Juan.

Earlier, it was reported that Singaporean company Changi Airports International could join the construction and development of Kazakhstan's airport infrastructure.