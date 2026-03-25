Kazakhstan and Shell strengthen cooperation in oil and gas sector

The press service of the ministry informed that the talks highlighted Shell’s status as a strategic and long-term investor actively involved in the development of Kazakhstan’s system-forming oil and gas assets.

The key topic of the talks was the discussion of the current state and prospects for expanding production at the country’s largest fields - Kashagan and Karachaganak. The sides thoroughly reviewed the progress of investment projects that make a significant contribution to the country’s export revenues, the statement said.

Kazakhstan is exploring different pathways for independently implementing gas processing plant (GPP) projects.

In a separate talk, the sides focused on ensuring the reliability and security of export routes. The sides confirmed the importance of the uninterrupted operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system for stable energy supplies to global markets, the energy ministry added.

The meeting agenda also included issues related to the development of domestic oil refining and geological exploration. In particular, the progress of modernization of domestic refineries to increase the production of winter diesel fuel was discussed. Regarding the expansion of the resource base, it was noted that Kazakhstan and Shell continue joint work on the exploration and assessment of new promising hydrocarbon blocks.

Following the meeting, Akkenzhenov stressed that high-quality coordination on key investment decisions between the state and investors remains a top priority to ensure the long-term sustainability of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Energy Ministry and Chevron discuss the development of Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak oilfields.