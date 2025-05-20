Kazakhstan and Serbia to launch direct air service

In line with the President’s task following his official visit to Serbia, the Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Talgat Lasstayev, and the Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Minister of Serbia Aleksandra Sofronijević had talks with the support of the Kazakh Embassy to debate direct air service issues.

Besides, Lasstayev met with the Deputy Tourism and Youth Minister of Serbia. Representatives of SCAT air carrier and tour companies attended the meeting.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan will launch flights to 10 countries this May.