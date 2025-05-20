EN
    Kazakhstan and Serbia to launch direct air service

    19:15, 20 May 2025

    Astana and Belgrade will launch direct flights by the end of 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Transport Ministry.

    New route
    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport MInistry

    In line with the President’s task following his official visit to Serbia, the Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Talgat Lasstayev, and the Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Minister of Serbia Aleksandra Sofronijević had talks with the support of the Kazakh Embassy to debate direct air service issues.

    Besides, Lasstayev met with the Deputy Tourism and Youth Minister of Serbia. Representatives of SCAT air carrier and tour companies attended the meeting. 

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan will launch flights to 10 countries this May.

    Civil aviation Kazakhstan Aircraft Kazakhstan-Serbia Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
