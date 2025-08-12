Kazakhstan and Serbia focus on joint projects in industry, transport, and agribusiness

The parties discussed current issues of expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as prospects for implementing joint projects in industry, transport, and agribusiness. Special attention was given to attracting Serbian investors to Kazakhstan’s priority economic sectors and increasing the presence of Kazakh companies in the Serbian market, creating mutual opportunities for trade growth and diversification.

Gabidulla Ospankulov noted that Serbia is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Europe: “We see significant potential for expanding cooperation in industrial cooperation, the agricultural sector, logistics, and construction. Kazakhstan is ready to offer Serbian partners competitive conditions for implementing investment projects, leveraging the opportunities of our special economic zones and the country’s advantageous geographical location. At the same time, we are confident that Kazakh companies can also bring quality products and solutions to the Serbian market, strengthening mutual economic development.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue efforts to strengthen bilateral trade turnover and develop investment partnerships.

As earlier reported, the third round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Serbia took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.