Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia discuss strengthening bilateral ties

During the meeting, Issagaliyev delivered a written message from Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The message conveyed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia, as well as its support for the Kingdom’s efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens and protect civilian infrastructure.

The Saudi side expressed its appreciation for Kazakhstan’s gesture and gratitude for its support, emphasizing the longstanding ties of friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

The officials also exchanged views on the regional situation and discussed key areas of Kazakhstan-Saudi cooperation, including opportunities to further strengthen engagement between their respective foreign ministries.

Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and coordinating efforts to deepen the bilateral partnership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia deepen transport and logistics cooperation.