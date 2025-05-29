Kazakhstan and San Marino pledge to strengthen bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation. It was noted that despite the geographical distance, Kazakhstan and San Marino maintain constructive and friendly relations, including mutual support within international organizations.

They emphasized the importance of developing political dialogue and expanding cooperation in the economic sphere, especially in tourism. In this context, the significance of implementing the Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption, which entered into force on January 5, 2025, was highlighted as it opens up new opportunities for business, cultural, and humanitarian exchanges.

One of the key topics of the agenda was cooperation within international organizations. The Kazakh side expressed its gratitude to San Marino for supporting Kazakhstan’s initiatives, particularly the establishment of the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, established by the UN General Assembly resolution of March 4, 2025.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral relations and continuing constructive dialogue.

