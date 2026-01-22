Kazakhstan and S. Korea deepen interregional cooperation

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the development of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea. The parties reviewed a wide range of matters concerning trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and noted the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts and tourism exchange.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Chungcheongbuk-do province is one of the dynamically developing regions of the Republic of Korea, possessing significant potential in the fields of industry, innovation, and tourism, which opens additional opportunities for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with the regions of Kazakhstan.

A special highlight of the visit was the official opening of a photo exhibition in Cheongju dedicated to the history, culture, and contemporary development of Kazakhstan. Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the importance of cultural initiatives as an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding and fostering closer ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Korea.

Photo credit: gov.kz

The exhibition features approximately 50 photographic works by Kim Sang-wook, Ambassador of Friendship of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan. Through the lens of the author, visitors are presented with the modern image of Kazakhstani cities and the country’s rich cultural heritage. The exhibition is being held at the Cheongju Arts Center and will remain open until January 25, 2026.

