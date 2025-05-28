Kazakhstan and Rwanda should boost cooperation, President Tokayev
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said the visit of President of Rwanda Paul Kagame to Kazakhstan is of great importance for giving additional impetus to bilateral cooperation between the two states, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Akorda press service
He said Kazakhstan and Rwanda should boost bilateral ties since Kazakhstan leads in the region in the GDP volume, development of IT technologies and AI. He prioritized these areas for further mutually beneficial cooperation. The Head of State said he attaches great importance to the visit of his Rwandan counterpart.
In his turn, President Paul Kagame expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart for a warm welcome and confirmed intent to bolster bilateral ties. He thanked for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan.
As stated there, it is his second visit to Kazakhstan; he has been to Kazakhstan in 2015.
During the meeting, the sides debated prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Rwanda recaptions in political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, agrarian spheres and digitalization. The Presidents also shared views on the regional and international agenda.
As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosts a welcome ceremony for Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at Akorda.