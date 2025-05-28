Kazakhstan and Rwanda keen to develop cooperation in trade, science and space

He said the parties have already debated and approved memoranda of mutual understanding in spheres such as trade, education, scientific development and space cooperation. Rwanda is considered as the entry point for Kazakhstan to East and Southern Africa, and Kazakhstan as the entry point for Rwanda to Central Asia, which reveals untapped potential for partnership.

The ambassador said the two countries established efficient political and diplomatic cooperation, as well as within the UN.

He stressed the importance of the visit of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame to Kazakhstan which opens a new page in the development of bilateral relations. The Presidents met last time on the sidelines of the COP29 in Baku and agreed on further development of cooperation.

As reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame held talks in an extended format.