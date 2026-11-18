During the meeting, Tokayev highlighted the special nature of Kazakh-Russian relations, which are rooted in shared history, good-unneighborly ties, mutual respect and strong connections between the peoples of the two countries.

The President noted that elevating bilateral relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance requires the consistent development of cooperation across all key areas, including the legal sphere.

Tokayev also briefed Krasnov on the large-scale political reforms underway in Kazakhstan, aimed at modernizing the country's entire state and legal system.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, the Russian Supreme Court chairman spoke about active cooperation with Kazakhstan's judicial authorities.

The meeting highlighted the signing of the first-ever cooperation agreement between the highest judicial bodies of the two countries. The agreement is expected to provide a foundation for professional dialogue, the digitalization of justice and the introduction of artificial intelligence.

Krasnov also reaffirmed Russia's interest in expanding cooperation in science and education, including professional development programs and the enhancement of digital skills among judicial personnel.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated President Edgars Rinkēvičs on the Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia.