    Kazakhstan and Russia discuss transit, transport and energy cooperation issues

    14:13, 30 June 2025

    Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met ahead of the meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    During their meeting, they discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan–Russia cooperation in political and economic, transit and transport, and energy sectors as well as bilateral cooperation within international organizations and regional integration associations.

    They also exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

    As earlier reported, the regular sitting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states is expected to take place today in Cholpon-Ata under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.

