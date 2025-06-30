Kazakhstan and Russia discuss transit, transport and energy cooperation issues

During their meeting, they discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan–Russia cooperation in political and economic, transit and transport, and energy sectors as well as bilateral cooperation within international organizations and regional integration associations.

They also exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

As earlier reported, the regular sitting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states is expected to take place today in Cholpon-Ata under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.