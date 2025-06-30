CSTO FMs to convene in Kyrgyzstan

Pressing issues of international and regional security are on the agenda. Particular attention is to be paid to combating terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, new threats, including cybersecurity and information challenges.

A package of important documents will be signed following the meeting to cement cooperation between the member states, contribute to deepening integration and development of joint initiatives. The agreements will lay the foundation for more efficient cooperation and coordination in ensuring regional security and stability.

Recall that the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states took place in the Ala-Archa state residence in Bishkek this May.