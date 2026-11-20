Discussions covered progress made in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and cooperation on international and regional platforms.

The two sides exchanged views on the SDGs, shared best practices, and discussed key priorities for the post-2030 international development agenda.

Serik Zhumangarin noted that the Sustainable Development Goals are integrated into Kazakhstan's state planning system. SDG indicators are reflected in the National Development Plan and the development plans of central government agencies and regions, aligning global targets with national priorities.

Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their interest in continuing dialogue on SDG implementation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Igor Krasnov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Russia, to discuss bilateral relations and judicial cooperation.