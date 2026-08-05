Kazakhstan and Qatar vow to expand strategic cooperation

During the credential presentation ceremony, Amir Sheikh Tamim congratulated Ambassador Batyrshayev on his appointment and wished him success in advancing the friendly relations and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

In turn, Ambassador Batyrshayev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reaffirming Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. He emphasized his determination to further expand comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Doha.

Both sides underscored the importance of building on the strategic partnership established between the two countries and expressed their shared commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Issagaliyev had held a meeting with Abdulla Hussain Al-Jaber, Ambassador of Qatar to Kazakhstan, to discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations.