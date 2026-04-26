Kazakh and Qatari FMs discuss bilateral cooperation agenda

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Qatari strategic partnership, with particular emphasis on further strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.

It was emphasized that active political dialogue at the highest and high levels continues to play a key role in advancing bilateral relations and ensuring the consistent implementation of the agreements reached.

Special attention was paid to investment cooperation. The parties noted the importance of the timely and effective implementation of joint projects in priority sectors of mutual interest, including energy, telecommunications, digital technologies, agriculture, and transport and logistics, among others.

Qatar is a close and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Arab world. We highly value the existing level of political dialogue, the atmosphere of mutual trust, and the strategic nature of our bilateral relations, said Minister Kosherbayev.

In turn, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani commended the steady development of relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar, reaffirming Doha’s commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership and advancing joint initiatives across key areas of bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was also given to cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The successful holding of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Qatar in February this year was noted with satisfaction as an important contribution to enhancing mutual understanding and bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together.

During the talks, the parties also noted the growth in mutual tourist flows and emphasized the importance of further developing direct air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

An in-depth exchange of views was held on pressing international and regional issues, particularly in the context of the current situation in the Middle East. Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s consistent position that all conflicts should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

In this context, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that the Kazakh side welcomes the efforts of the Qatari leadership to promote peaceful dialogue aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region. He also noted Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide a platform for peace negotiations in Turkistan.

The interlocutors underscored the importance of continued coordination within international and regional organizations, including the UN, the OIC, and the CICA, and confirmed the convergence of their approaches on key global and regional issues.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening multifaceted Kazakh-Qatari cooperation, implementing joint projects, and giving new impetus to bilateral relations.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Greece are committed to boosting bilateral ties.