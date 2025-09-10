Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on regulating labor migration

Labor and Social Protection Minister Svetlana Zhakupova said the agreement was signed on February 14, 2024, during the Kazakh President’s visit to Qatar.

It is purposed to ensure legal and social protection of the citizens of Kazakhstan in Qatar.

The following clear procedures are established for this purpose:

Selection (receiving applications from the Qatari side, informing the public through the Centers for Employment and Migration);

Hiring of Kazakhstani citizens and determination of their rights when employed in Qatar (conclusion of an employment contract based on a standard agreement).

An annex to the agreement defines the standard employment contract for hiring workers from Kazakhstan in Qatar.

The employer is not permitted to make any changes to its provisions.

The standard employment contract outlines the employer’s obligations to provide the employee with the following:

Accommodation or a housing allowance;

Free transportation to and from the workplace, or a transportation allowance;

Medical care in accordance with the laws of Qatar;

Airfare coverage at the beginning and end of the employment contract, including for the employee’s annual leave.

Qatar completes ratification of the agreement on November 29, 2024.

