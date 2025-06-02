President Tokayev ratifies Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan agreement on mutual protection of investments
Head of State has signed the law “On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on promotion and mutual protection of investments,” the press service of Akorda reported.
The Agreement was signed on April 19, 2024, during the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Astana.
The document stipulates the procedure and terms for regulating issues related to the creation of favorable investment conditions for strengthening economic cooperation between the countries, in particular, for investments of one party in the territory of the other, as well as the implementation of investment activities in the territories of the two states.
Kazakhstan is Kyrgyzstan's third largest trading partner. In 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan made $1.71 billion. Exports from Kazakhstan increased by 9.6% reaching $1.3 billion