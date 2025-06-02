President Tokayev ratifies Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan agreement on mutual protection of investments

The Agreement was signed on April 19, 2024, during the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Astana.

The document stipulates the procedure and terms for regulating issues related to the creation of favorable investment conditions for strengthening economic cooperation between the countries, in particular, for investments of one party in the territory of the other, as well as the implementation of investment activities in the territories of the two states.

Kazakhstan is Kyrgyzstan's third largest trading partner. In 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan made $1.71 billion. Exports from Kazakhstan increased by 9.6% reaching $1.3 billion