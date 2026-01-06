Kazakhstan and Croatia map out new avenues for cooperation

The parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including the strengthening of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, as well as the development of cultural and educational ties.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of economic and investment projects, as well as to the expansion of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, which is regarded as an essential factor in increasing mutual trade and strengthening business ties.

Readiness was expressed to continue close cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. The sides also discussed the schedule of bilateral events for 2026, including preparations for visits at the highest and high levels. In particular, they emphasized the importance of organizing a visit of the Prime Minister of Croatia to Astana, as it would provide additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

Following the meeting, the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to continuing substantive dialogue and further deepening comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Zagreb.

