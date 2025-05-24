Kazakhstan and Poland sign 2025-2027 Cooperation Program

The event in Warsaw was held within the framework of the implementation of agreements reached following the meeting of foreign ministers of the two countries on the margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2024.

The interlocutors reaffirmed the mutual willingness to further strengthen political dialogue, expand trade, economic and investment ties, as well as implement cultural and humanitarian projects.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that Poland is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Central-Eastern Europe and the European Union. “During 33 years of diplomatic relations Astana and Warsaw strengthen political dialogue, inter-parliamentary cooperation, establish constructive interaction on the platforms of international organizations, as well as on a mutually beneficial basis implement trade and investment projects,” stated Minister Nurtleu.

In turn, the Polish minister expressed Poland’s intention to further develop bilateral relations. “Poland is interested not only in expanding trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan, but also in strengthening political dialogue with Astana,” Sikorski said.

The Polish side expressed strong support for the initiative to simplify the visa regime between the European Union and Kazakhstan, emphasizing its readiness to actively promote the early start of relevant negotiations between Astana and Brussels.

Ministers noted the existing broad potential for deepening bilateral cooperation in such areas as transportation, energy, pharmaceuticals, education, food industry, production of construction materials. The coordinating role of the Kazakh-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the 10th meeting of which is scheduled for the fall of this year, was emphasized.

Given the growing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in economic interconnectivity between Asia and Europe, the Kazakh side called on the Polish business community to participate in joint logistics and infrastructure projects to open up new trade and investment opportunities.

The foreign ministers “compared the notes” on topical issues of regional and global agendas, as well as reaffirmed their commitment to further close cooperation within multilateral structures.

Following the meeting, the Program of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Poland for 2025-2027 was signed.