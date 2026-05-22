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    Kazakhstan and Pfizer advance healthcare investment project

    12:14, 22 May 2026

    First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashykbayev met with Dmitriy Kozenkov, General Director of Pfizer Kazakhstan LLP and Head of Pfizer’s subcluster for Kazakhstan, Central Asia, Caucasus, and Mongolia (CauCAR), Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh MFA.

    Kazakhstan and Pfizer Advance Healthcare Investment Project
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    Officials from the Healthcare Ministry also joined the talks.

    The meeting focused on the implementation of Pfizer’s investment project in Kazakhstan’s healthcare sector.

    Ashykbayev emphasized Pfizer’s role as a strategic international partner in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

    He underlined the need for predictable and favorable conditions to support medical investment projects.

    Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to constructive cooperation, aiming to expand partnership and ensure access to modern medical solutions.

    Earlier, on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare, Akmaral Alnazarova, met with the World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

    Kazakhstan Healthcare Business, companies Foreign policy Investments
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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