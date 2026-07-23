Kazakhstan and Pakistan sign MoU to train medical specialists to international standards

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova discussed new cooperation prospects with Pakistan’s Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar.

We view international cooperation as one of the most important tools for training specialists of the new generation. Today, Kazakhstan’s medical universities are actively integrating into the global education system, developing scientific cooperation and implementing joint projects with leading foreign universities, Alnazarova said.

During the meeting, officials highlighted that an important step in strengthening bilateral cooperation was Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s decision to provide a humanitarian grant to the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund. The initiative was described as a symbol of growing strategic partnership between the two countries and a foundation for expanded cooperation in education, science, and healthcare.

Astana Medical University already cooperates with leading medical universities and clinics in Pakistan. Officials said the new memorandum will help bring this partnership to a higher level.

The document includes the development of medical training programs, student and faculty exchanges, expert cooperation, joint scientific research, and professional development opportunities for healthcare specialists.

Astana Medical University has a modern educational and clinical base, a strong academic staff, and extensive experience in international projects. This will allow us to train specialists in accordance with the best global standards, Alnazarova added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Pakistan seek closer cooperation in higher education and science.