Kazakhstan and Pakistan set sights on deeper economic ties

Reflecting on relations since diplomatic ties were established in 1992, Tokayev noted that the two countries have steadily expanded cooperation across a wide range of shared interests.

He highlighted close engagement within international organizations such as the SCO, OIC and CICA, where both sides contribute to peace, stability and sustainable development.

Tokayev said his first state visit to Pakistan was intended to broaden bilateral ties and mark a new stage in relations.

“During the visit, governments and businesses signed more than 60 bilateral documents, providing strong impetus for bilateral cooperation. Priority areas of economic cooperation include transport and logistics, agriculture, industry and manufacturing, healthcare, education and several other sectors,” he noted.

The president underlined the potential for companies from both countries to create joint ventures and carry out mutually beneficial projects. Expanding bilateral trade remains a major priority, with economic cooperation and regional connectivity at the core of the partnership.

“We aim to translate political goodwill into concrete economic outcomes, particularly through trade expansion, investment, and people-to-people links,” added President Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari.