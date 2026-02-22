Kazakhstan and OSCE ODIHR strengthen collaboration in Astana

The Mission is in Kazakhstan to assess the process of preparation and conduct of the Republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, scheduled for March 15, 2026.

During the meeting in Astana on Friday, the counterparts discussed inviting international observers, including ODIHR, to the referendum.

The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to the practice of extending official invitations to international organizations, which reflects the country’s openness, transparency, and consistency in ensuring democratic procedures.

In turn, the head of the NAM, Mr. Akhundlu, expressed his gratitude for the invitation extended to the ODIHR to observe the referendum, as well as for the assistance provided in arranging meetings with representatives of relevant government authorities.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing the partnership and continuing systematic efforts to improve electoral processes in line with the international commitments and national legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

