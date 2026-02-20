Kazakhstan briefs OSCE/ODIHR on readiness for March 15 national referendum

On Thursday, the Deputy Chairman of the Central Referendum Commission (CRC), Mukhtar Yerman, met with representatives of the OSCE/ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission, including Ulvi Akhundlu, Deputy Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Department, and Yelena Kovalyova, OSCE/ODIHR Election Adviser.

Mukhtar Yerman provided an update on the preparations for the national referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026. He noted that infrastructure upgrades at all referendum polling stations are now complete.

The voter lists include 12,416,759 citizens eligible to vote in the referendum. Information services will be organized to allow citizens to verify their inclusion on these lists. Traditionally, two online services will be operational on voting day: one for checking voter registration and another for temporary registration on the day of the vote.

Photo credit: election.gov.kz

Broad public awareness campaigns are underway across all communication channels, including the distribution of personalized invitations to voters featuring a QR code with comprehensive information about the referendum.

The Central Referendum Commission attaches great importance to ensuring the necessary conditions for citizens to exercise their electoral rights, including for persons with disabilities.

In addition, all conditions stipulated by law are in place to facilitate the activities of accredited civic associations, non-profit organizations, and media representatives at the referendum polling stations.

Representatives of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission noted the prospects for deploying an Observation Mission for the national referendum.

At the meeting, the CRC Deputy Chairman responded to all questions from the OSCE/ODIHR representatives regarding the preparation and conduct of the national referendum.

Qazinform previously reported that TurkPA will deploy an observation mission for the March referendum in Kazakhstan.