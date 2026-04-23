Kazakh President meets with chairwoman of Eastern Committee of German Economy

The Kazakh leader thanked the chair of the Board of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy for her great contribution to developing bilateral ties, as well as expressed his confidence in the continued support for joint initiatives and projects.

In turn, Cathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the success of the referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.

The meeting highlighted the great potential to expand trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, with particular focus given to deepening bilateral ties in energy, machinery, agriculture, logistics, and water management.

Photo credit: Akorda

The interlocutors also discussed the agenda of the upcoming dialogue within the C5+Germany format, as well as agreed to continue strengthening trade and economic ties.

Previously, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Thursday with Pere Joan Pons, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.