Kazakhstan and Hungary discuss strategic partnership

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Hungarian president.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership, maintaining active political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation in trade, investment, culture, education and humanitarian affairs.

They noted that relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary are rooted in traditionally friendly ties and historical closeness between the two peoples, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening the partnership through concrete joint projects and initiatives.

Particular attention was paid to implementing mutually beneficial projects and preparing for upcoming high-level and highest-level bilateral visits. The sides also highlighted the importance of joint initiatives and events marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary in 2027.

The discussions also covered current international and regional issues, including Kazakhstan-EU relations and cooperation within the Central Asia–European Union format. The sides noted the potential for Kazakhstan and Hungary to contribute to stronger trade, investment, transport and logistics links between Central Asia and Europe.

Bakytbekkyzy described Hungary as one of Kazakhstan’s close and reliable partners in the European Union and expressed her readiness to promote further cooperation, including through people-to-people diplomacy.

The ambassador also briefed the Hungarian president on institutional transformations underway in Kazakhstan in 2026, including the entry into force of the new Constitution, the establishment of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, the creation of the position of Vice-President and the elections to the Qurultay held on August 23, 2026.

For his part, President Baka reaffirmed his readiness to further strengthen bilateral ties and explore new opportunities for trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Following the ceremony, the Kazakhstani ambassador also held meetings with Klára Breuer, State Secretary of Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responsible for bilateral relations, and György Kerekes, Head of the Directorate for Social and International Relations at the Office of the Hungarian President.

The meetings focused on the current state of Kazakhstan-Hungary relations and prospects for further strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan named new ambassadors to Qatar, Hungary and Kyrgyzstan.