Kazakhstan and Namibia sign Olympic partnership agreement

Gennadiy Golovkin and Ndeulipula Hamutumwa signed the document in Dakar, Senegal, on the sidelines of the IV Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Photo: olympic.kz

The Namibian side initiated the agreement, expressing interest in studying Kazakhstan’s practices in sports governance, international projects, and engagement within Olympic Movement organizations.

Photo: olympic.kz

Representatives of the Namibian NOC praised Kazakhstan’s sports management and expressed readiness for practical cooperation.

Among the key initiatives under consideration is a working visit by a Namibian delegation to Kazakhstan to examine the committee's organizational structure, internal management processes, ongoing programs, and international partnership strategies.

Collaborative priorities include organizing joint training camps for national teams in priority sports. The two organizations also aim to strengthen ties between national sports federations, exchange coaching and technical expertise, and expand collaboration in sports medicine and anti-doping programs.

The memorandum also covers the sharing of professional knowledge, technical resources, and operational frameworks, enabling the two countries' committees to study successful management models and adapt them to their national sports systems.

The accord provides for dedicated annual cooperation frameworks to schedule specific joint activities and track progress.

Thus, the signed agreement creates a practical foundation for both committees to pursue shared interests, launch joint initiatives, and leverage combined expertise to advance athletic development and strengthen international Olympic ties.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh cyclist Anel Tashbay won gold in the individual time trial at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.