Kazakhstan and Montenegro explore expanded legal cooperation
01:14, 24 December 2025
Gabiden Temirbek, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Montenegro, held a meeting with Bojan Božović, Minister of Justice of Montenegro, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.
During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in legal matters.
Particular attention was given to enhancing the legal framework, as well as cooperation in the areas of extradition and mutual legal assistance.
Following the meeting, both sides expressed mutual interest in deepening practical cooperation and agreed to review draft bilateral agreements.
