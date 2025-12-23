Kazakhstan, Tajikistan committed to strengthening strategic partnership and alliance

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for enhancing Kazakh-Tajik cooperation in the political, trade-economic, transit-transport, water-energy, and cultural-humanitarian sectors. The sides noted that the outgoing 2025 year marked an important stage in expansion of practical cooperation at the governmental, interparliamentary and interdepartmental levels.

The talks highlighted the continuous interaction within regional and international bodies, as well as both sides’ readiness to provide support for both sides’ initiatives.

In conclusion, the interlocutors confirmed the high level of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, as well as their firm commitment to further strengthen the Kazakhstan-Tajikistan strategic partnership and alliance.

