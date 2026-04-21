Kazakhstan and Mongolia sign 19 agreements at business forum in Astana
19:18, 21 April 2026
Following the Kazakhstan-Mongolia business forum, entrepreneurs and government agencies of both countries signed 19 commercial agreements, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The documents cover key areas of cooperation, including industry, agriculture, raw material processing, logistics, trade, investment, and tourism.
In particular, the sides signed the following documents:
- Supply contract for 100 railcars (Mongolian Ore Bal LLC - Atyrau Wagon Manufacturing Plant);
- Memorandum on supplying KazEcoAgro's products to the Mongolian market, developing vitamin and dietary supplement production, implementing biotechnologies, and joint projects (Munkh Amin Orchil LLC - KazEcoAgro);
- Memorandum on promoting product distribution, creating a partner network, joint projects, and exchanging technologies (Tuginat LLC - SymbatLab LLC);
- Grain supply contract (Mongolian Ore Bal LLC - Altay Agro Trading);
- Memorandum on promoting tourism and international partnership (Mongolian Tourism Association - Tourism Department of Almaty region);
- Memorandum on supplying functional food products, implement biotechnological solutions, and develop long-term cooperation (CNBG Construction LLC - Alkaralbio);
- Agreement on developing Kazakhstan’s exports to Mongolia, financing transactions, and implementing joint projects (Mon-Kaz Trade & Investment Hub - Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan);
- Memorandum on developing strategic partnership and long-term effective cooperation (Mon-Kaz Trade & Investment Hub - QazTrade);
- Memorandum of cooperation in the film industry, promotion of national cinema, and cultural ties (Mongolsat Networks LLC - Askar Cinema);
- Memorandum of cooperation in food product supply (Tuginat LLC - SS-Agro);
- Memorandum of cooperation in equipment supply and logistics (Tuginat LLC - AB Smart Logistic);
- Agreement on developing cooperation between women entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Mongolia (Council of Business Women under the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Atameken - the Council of Women Entrepreneurs under the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry);
- Memorandum on promoting trade cooperation and partnership (Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry - QazTrade);
- Memorandum of cooperation between companies in the financial and agricultural sector (Zhi Eu Finsight Holding - Go Finsight Agro Holding);
- Agreement on partnership and development of joint projects (NUKHTTOUR Co. Ltd - Gumin Green Tech SPC Limited);
- Memorandum of cooperation in the wool processing industry (Association of Mongolian Wool Producers - Kham-Ts Group).
- Memorandum of cooperation in wool processing (Fain Wool Cashmere – Birzhan sole proprietorship business);
- Memorandum on establishing sister-city relations and developing cooperation between cities (Taldykorgan - Nalaikh).
- Memorandum on implementing joint initiatives in youth policy, education, culture, and entrepreneurship (Congress of Youth of Kazakhstan - Mongolian Youth Federation).
Previously, Qazinform reported the talks between the official delegations of Kazakhstan and Mongolia in Astana on Tuesday concluded with signing of 13 documents.