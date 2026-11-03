Kazakhstan and Moldova vow to boost parliamentary ties

During the meeting, the parties exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 35th Anniversaries of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Moldova, as well as views on prospects for further developing Kazakhstan-Moldova relations, strengthening political dialogue and expanding interparliamentary cooperation.

The Ambassador briefed his interlocutor on the key provisions of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, the results of the elections to the Qurultay, as well as transformations in the public administration system and the priority tasks facing the newly constituted representative body.

Particular attention was paid to the key priorities outlined in the Address of President of Kazakhstan H.E.Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the nation. These include large-scale infrastructure modernization under the designation of 2027 as the Year of Nationwide Major Construction, ensuring energy security, further advancing digitalization, and introducing artificial intelligence. Strategic objectives also include achieving sustainable economic growth and improving the well-being of citizens.

In the context of the 35th Anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Mr Aidarbekov also presented the country’s key achievements in the political and socio-economic spheres, highlighting its future development prospects and priorities.

Mr Grosu emphasized the importance of regular exchanges of experience between the two countries' parliamentarians and highlighted the significant role of parliamentary friendship groups in strengthening bilateral ties.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakhstan-Moldova political dialogue, intensifying interparliamentary contacts and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

As written earlier, a roundtable discussion was held in Seoul to mark Republic of Kazakhstan Day.