South Korea and Kazakhstan eye deeper business ties

The event held on October 30 was attended by Kim Jong-kwan, Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources of the Republic of Korea, representatives of government agencies, business and expert communities, as well as public figures contributing to the development of Kazakhstan-Korea cooperation.

Photo: gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Asset Issenali spoke about the significance of Republic Day, the key outcomes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to the Republic of Korea in September 2026, and presented the main provisions of the President’s Address to the people of Kazakhstan. The Ambassador highlighted opportunities for further deepening engagement with Korean business circles and exchanging experience in promising areas of cooperation.

In turn, Kim Jong-kwan emphasised the importance of President Tokayev’s visit to Seoul and underlined the significance of the agreements reached for further strengthening Kazakhstan-Korea cooperation.

As previously reported, South Korea will send a delegation to Kazakhstan to expand bilateral cooperation in the water industry and support Korean companies seeking to enter the Kazakh market.