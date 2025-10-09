Kazakhstan and Moldova keen to further deepen friendly relations

Minister Popșoi warmly congratulated his counterpart on the appointment and wished him success in his new position. The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the congratulations and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening the friendly relations between Astana and Chișinău.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Moldovan cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels.

Both sides confirmed their mutual readiness to continue close interaction between the foreign ministries in order to further strengthen bilateral partnership.

Recall that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in early July, held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova Mihai Popșoi in Astana.