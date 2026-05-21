Kazakhstan and Moldova discuss expanding bilateral ties

During the talks, both sides discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation across political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas, as well as plans for upcoming joint events. They also exchanged perspectives on ongoing cooperation within international organizations.

Ambassador Moldovan thanked the Kazakhstani side for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening friendly and partnership-based relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported consultations on consular issues were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Moldova.