Moldovan FM Mihai Popșoi to visit Kazakhstan on July 1-3

A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Moldova Mihai Popșoi is expected to take place on July 1 in Astana. During the talks, the sides are set to discuss the ongoing issues of Kazakh-Moldovan cooperation, with a focus on the political dialogue, trade and economic interaction as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

Special attention will be placed to the trade and investment partnership, expansion of cooperation projects and interaction within international platforms, said Smadiyarov.

On the same day, the foreign ministers of both nations will attend a ceremony of official opening of an embassy of Moldova in Kazakhstan.

As part of his visit to Almaty on July 3, Mihai Popșoi is expected to meet with the city’s mayor Darkhan Satybaldy, the Moldovan diaspora as well as familiarize with the activity of the Kazakhstan-Moldova joint enterprise JLC СҮТ.

As reported earlier, the government of Moldova approved the opening of its embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan.