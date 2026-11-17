The airline said flights on the Uralsk-Dubai-Uralsk route will operate once a week, every Thursday.

Departures from Uralsk are scheduled for 6:20 a.m., with arrival in Dubai at 11:55 a.m. Return flights will leave Dubai at 1:00 p.m. and arrive in Uralsk at 8:25 p.m.

Ticket prices start at 65,000 tenge for flights from Uralsk to Dubai and 66,000 tenge for the return journey.

FlyArystan President Johan Eidhagen said passengers who book their trips in advance would have access to the most affordable fares. He also noted that the airline allows customers to select additional services, including checked baggage and seat selection, according to their needs.

Tickets are available through FlyArystan’s official website, mobile application and other sales channels.

The airline had previously announced the resumption of direct flights between Aktau and Dubai.

Kazakhstani citizens do not need to obtain a visa in advance to travel to the United Arab Emirates and are permitted to stay for up to 30 days. However, their passports must remain valid for at least six months.