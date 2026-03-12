Kazakhstan, Belgium hold political consultations in Astana

The sixth round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Belgium was held on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov headed the Kazakh delegation, while Director General for Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Belgium Birgit Stevens led the Belgian delegation.

Photo credit: MFA

The parties held a substantive exchange of views on the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Belgian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The parties expressed interest in further strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union, including in the context of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU. Views were also exchanged on key regional and global issues.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to further enhance bilateral relations based on mutual respect and pragmatic partnership.

