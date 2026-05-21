Kazakhstan and Macau agree on extradition and transfer of convicted persons

During the visit, the head of Kazakhstan’s supervisory authority and Macau’s Secretary for Administration and Justice, Wong Sio Chak, signed three interstate agreements: on the extradition of fugitive offenders; on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters; on the transfer of sentenced persons.

The agreement on the extradition of fugitive offenders will create a legal mechanism for the extradition of persons who committed crimes in one jurisdiction and are hiding in another.

The agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters will form the international legal basis for cooperation between the law enforcement authorities of Kazakhstan and Macau in carrying out procedural actions aimed at establishing the guilt of suspects and the accused, as well as taking measures to freeze and confiscate property acquired through criminal means.

The agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons will allow citizens of the parties, sentenced to imprisonment abroad, to serve their sentences on the territory of the state of their nationality.

Assylov also met with the Prosecutor General of Macau, Tong Hio Fong, to discuss issues of ensuring international security, jointly combating transnational crime, protecting and attracting investments, as well as tracing and recovering assets obtained through criminal means.

Following the meeting, the sides outlined further steps to deepen cooperation and exchange operational information, and agreed on interaction on other legal issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Senate approves an extradition treaty between Kazakhstan and Morocco.