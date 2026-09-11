Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein strengthen bilateral ties

During his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Environment and Culture of Liechtenstein Sabine Monauni, the sides noted the potential for expanding bilateral political dialogue, trade and economic as well as investment cooperation, and expressed their readiness to further develop engagement in priority areas in a constructive manner.

The Kazakhstani diplomat also held talks with Martin Frick, Director of the Office for Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein, focusing on ways to strengthen institutional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein, prospects for expanding the bilateral legal framework, as well as further interaction within international organisations and key regional platforms.

The sides exchanged views on current issues of the international agenda and agreed to maintain close engagement in identifying priority areas of cooperation of mutual interest.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the U.S. discussed ways to strengthen enhanced strategic partnership.