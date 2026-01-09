EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan and Latvia to strengthen parliamentary dialogue

    23:31, 9 January 2026

    Bolstering legislative dialogue was the focus of talks between Kazakh Ambassador Dauren Karipov and Linda Liepiņa, Latvian MP and Head of the Saeima Cooperation Group with the Kazakh Parliament, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA's press service. 

    Kazakhstan and Latvia
    Photo collage credit: Transport Ministry

    During the meeting on Thursday, Ambassador Dauren Karipov briefed his interlocutor on the status and prospects for further development of Kazakh-Latvian cooperation, as well as the schedule of upcoming joint events for the current year. He paid particular attention to intensifying ties between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

    Kazakhstan and Latvia to strengthen parliamentary dialogue
    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    Linda Liepiņa confirmed Latvia's interest in deepening and expanding bilateral relations, primarily through strengthened trade and economic cooperation. She emphasized the need to provide new impetus to the interparliamentary dimension between Kazakhstan and Latvia.

    Earlier today, Qazinform reported that the Ambassadors of the U.S. and Bulgaria presented their credentials to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.  

    Kazakhstan-Latvia Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Diplomacy Parliament Europe
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All