Kazakhstan and Latvia to strengthen parliamentary dialogue

During the meeting on Thursday, Ambassador Dauren Karipov briefed his interlocutor on the status and prospects for further development of Kazakh-Latvian cooperation, as well as the schedule of upcoming joint events for the current year. He paid particular attention to intensifying ties between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

Linda Liepiņa confirmed Latvia's interest in deepening and expanding bilateral relations, primarily through strengthened trade and economic cooperation. She emphasized the need to provide new impetus to the interparliamentary dimension between Kazakhstan and Latvia.

