Kazakhstan and Latvia to launch direct flights in 2026

Fifty business representatives from both nations attended the forum. During the meeting, it was noted that Kazakhstan views Latvia as an important and reliable partner, while Latvia, in turn, sees Kazakhstan as a strategic bridge connecting Asia and Europe.

The announcement of the new flight is expected to advance this partnership. This step will simplify passenger travel, strengthen business and cultural ties, speed up project implementation, and create new opportunities for tourism and business development.

As highlighted, cooperation in the transport sector between Kazakhstan and Latvia has gained positive momentum. Specifically, the transit of Kazakhstan's goods through the Latvian ports of Riga, Ventspils, and Liepāja plays a key role in the logistics chain between Central Asia and Europe.

