Kazakhstan and Latvia discuss prospects for cooperation

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Latvian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in the transport and logistics, as well as the agricultural sector, which are of key importance for increasing the volume of mutual trade.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, and the schedule of bilateral events for 2026 was also discussed.

Following the meeting, the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to continuing a substantive dialogue and further deepening comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

