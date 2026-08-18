Kazakhstan allocates more than KZT617 billion in recovered assets to 500 regional infrastructure projects

The country has recovered more than 1.1 trillion tenge in assets. Following an instruction from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the recovered funds are being directed through the Special State Fund toward projects aimed at improving infrastructure and living conditions across the country.

To date, financing has been approved for more than 500 projects worth a total of 617.7 billion tenge.

Of this amount, 226.5 billion tenge has been allocated to water supply projects. The funding is being used to implement 267 projects aimed at providing residents with access to drinking water.

The healthcare sector has received approval for 191 projects worth 176.8 billion tenge. Hospitals, outpatient clinics and primary healthcare facilities are being constructed and modernized across the regions.

Among the completed projects are a 200-bed multidisciplinary hospital in Ridder, an ambulance station in Aktau and 145 rural healthcare facilities.

Another 43 billion tenge has been allocated to eight transport infrastructure projects. Completed initiatives include the reconstruction of Balkhash Airport, which has operated regular flights to Astana and Almaty since June 1, 2026.

In education, 17 projects worth 64.4 billion tenge have been approved. The projects include the construction of schools, kindergartens and student dormitories, as well as the modernization of educational facilities.

A further 67.5 billion tenge has been earmarked for sports infrastructure. Recovered funds are also being used to develop and modernize energy and engineering networks.

The government said the allocation of recovered assets is aimed at supporting regional development, improving public infrastructure and raising the quality of life for people across Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan allocates 2.7 billion tenge from recovered assets to improve water supply in North Kazakhstan villages.