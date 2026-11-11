Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to build new international border crossing point

Speaking at the capsule-laying ceremony, Chairman of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Satimov stated that the new facility was being developed to serve citizens’ needs and strengthen transport links between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Photo credit: State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan

He described the project as one of the country's major infrastructure initiatives, noting that its primary objective was to provide modern and comfortable conditions for people crossing the state border, ensure efficient vehicle traffic and facilitate cargo transportation.

The new complex is expected to make border crossing procedures faster, more convenient, and safer, while also providing improved working conditions for border service personnel.

Photo credit: State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan

According to the department, the new border crossing point will cover an area of 33.06 hectares and operate around the clock, handling the movement of passengers, vehicles, and cargo in both directions.

The project provides for the construction of eight vehicle traffic lanes and 12 passport control booths. Automated E-gate systems will also be introduced to simplify and accelerate passport control procedures.

The complex will include administrative and service buildings, vehicle inspection facilities, vehicle holding areas, engineering and technical infrastructure, as well as facilities to support the daily operations of border personnel.

Construction is scheduled to take two years to complete.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakhstan-Russia border checkpoint capacity would triple.