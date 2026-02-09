Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan strike major 'water diplomacy' deal

Delegations from the two nations met in Astana to discuss restoring hydrometeorological cooperation and exchanging critical hydrological data for the Kirov, Orto-Tokoy, and Toktogul reservoirs.

The Kyrgyz side was led by First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Azamat Mambetov, while the Kazakh side was headed by First Vice-Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurlan Aldamzharov.

The meeting serves as a follow-up to the Protocol of the 13th session of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council held in November 2025.

As a result, the parties signed the 2026-2028 Cooperation Program between Kazakhstan's Kazhydromet National Weather Service and Kyrgyzstan's Hydrometeorological Service.

The document covers the exchange of operational hydrological information on rivers and reservoirs, the exchange of forecasts regarding basin runoff and precipitation accumulation, and the issuance of mutual storm warnings. It also encourages the exchange of expertise and joint scientific and technological practices between the two nations.

"This document was signed owing to water diplomacy and years of negotiations between experts of our countries. It is a vital milestone in the development of bilateral cooperation, reflecting our mutual interest in enhancing collaboration for emergency prevention and response. The Program implementation aims to enhance the effectiveness of joint actions, foster practical engagement, and improve prompt-response mechanisms. The timely exchange of reservoir data plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the population and infrastructure downstream along transboundary rivers, particularly during high-water and flood seasons," noted First Vice-Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurlan Aldamzharov.

