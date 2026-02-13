Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan strengthen foreign policy ties

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between Kazakh and Kyrgyz foreign ministers – Yermek Kosherbayev and Jeenbek Kulunbayev – in Bishkek.

Yermek Kosherbayev and Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the high level of trust-based political dialogue achieved thanks to the support and political will of the two countries’ presidents, and also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation.

The parties discussed the potential for ramping up trade and economic ties. Special attention was given to the issues of implementation of joint investment projects, including the creation of an industrial trade and logistics complex in the near-border area, as well as a wholesale distribution center for storing fruits and vegetables in Almaty region, construction of an Issyk-Kul-Almaty alternative highway, and modernization of border checkpoints.

The meeting also addressed practical cooperation in energy and water resources, transport and logistics, development of a mechanism for supplying oil and petroleum products from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan under an intergovernmental agreement. The sides agreed to explore the untapped potential of interregional cooperation in agriculture and industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that investors plan to spend over 26 billion tenge in the development of Kazakhstan’s resort and recreational facilities on the coast of Lake Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan.