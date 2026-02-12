Investment volumes for Kazakh projects in Issyk-Kul region revealed

Temirbekov said that Almara Petroleum company will invest 3.7 billion tenge in the construction of the Olymp sports and recreational center, falling under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

According to him, an investor is ready to channel about 10 billion tenge in the development of the Samal resort, which belongs to the Kazakh National Research Technical University named after Satpayev.

For the third facility - the University sports and wellness camp - an investor has not yet been identified. According to preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, investments will amount to 13 billion tenge.

The Vice Minister noted that the projects were launched in early 2025, without waiting for the ratification of the agreement, which will enable to complete them by the end of 2029.