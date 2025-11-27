Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan ready to develop joint projects, support creative initiatives

During the talks, Yerlan Karin briefed on the new initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at further modernization of Kazakhstan.

In turn, the Kyrgyz State Secretary shared plans for implementing projects in the fields of culture and education.

Photo credit: Akorda

The parties discussed prospects for deepening cultural and humanitarian cooperation, confirmed readiness to implement joint projects, and supported creative initiatives of the two countries.

As part of the program, Yerlan Karin and Marat Imankulov visited the National Central Museum, as well as attended the performance of the musical Jamila staged by the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic. The musical was based on the famous work of renowned Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

