During the meeting, the officials highlighted the high level of political dialogue between the heads of the two states, as well as regular contacts and mutual visits at the highest and high levels. They noted that these interactions provide a foundation for further strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Particular attention was given to practical priorities for bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of the Presidents’ directive to increase trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030. The sides also discussed launching new joint initiatives and expanding cooperation between their regions.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed confidence that the strong ties of mutual understanding and trust between the two countries would continue to support joint projects and deliver tangible results for the benefit of the countries’ peoples.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan joined forces to digitize ecological oversight.