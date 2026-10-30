Kazakhstan and Kuwait discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

The Kazakhstani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev, while the Kuwaiti side was headed by Nawaf Abdullatif Al-Ahmed, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed prospects for further cooperation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining political dialogue and strengthening practical ties.

Particular attention was given to expanding high-level contacts and organizing mutual official visits. Both sides reaffirmed their intention to hold the fourth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kuwait Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. They also discussed opportunities to increase bilateral trade volumes and broaden investment partnerships.

Representatives of Kuwaiti government agencies, as well as financial and investment institutions, expressed interest in further developing economic ties with Kazakhstan. In this regard, the Kazakhstani delegation highlighted the country's potential as a reliable partner in ensuring food security and expressed its readiness to expand long-term supplies of agricultural and food products to Kuwait.

The sides also discussed opportunities to strengthen investment cooperation with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and other Kuwaiti financial institutions.

Another important area of discussion was the development of the bilateral legal framework. Both sides agreed to step up efforts to coordinate existing agreements and prepare new bilateral documents for signing.

In addition, the delegations exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues and discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation within international and regional organizations.

Concluding the consultations, Kazakhstan and Kuwait reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular inter-ministerial dialogue. The sides also agreed to hold the next round of political consultations in Astana.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kuwait and Kazakhstan seek to resume direct air service.